Dec. 7, 2021 / 10:12 AM

Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song

By Annie Martin
Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)," a holiday song featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon teams up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on the new song "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)."

The Tonight Show host shared a music video for the holiday song during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"This is the best present I'm going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion," Fallon wrote on Instagram.

The "Masked Christmas" video shows Fallon, Grande and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lyrics, the trio encourage people to get their vaccine boosters.

"It was a masked Christmas / We stayed in the house (We stayed in the house) / we covered our nose / And covered our mouth (And covered our mouth) / But it's Christmas time / We'll be in line for a booster (For a booster)," they sing.

Fallon previously released a cover of Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" and the song "Drunk on Christmas" featuring John Rich. Grande has released the holiday EPs "Christmas Kisses" and "Christmas & Chill."

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Bode Miller, wife Morgan celebrate birth of 6th child Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer

