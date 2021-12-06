Trending
Music
Dec. 6, 2021 / 1:11 PM

Seventeen named MTV's PUSH Artist for December

By Annie Martin
Seventeen named MTV's PUSH Artist for December
Seventeen will become the first K-pop act to be featured in MTV's PUSH global campaign. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is MTV's PUSH Artist for December.

MTV announced Monday that the K-pop group will be featured in its PUSH global campaign beginning Friday.

Seventeen is the first K-pop act to be named a PUSH Artist.

MTV will share exclusive performances, an interview and other personalized content from Seventeen on its on-air, digital and social platforms this month.

The network previously featured Seventeen during its Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month special, See Us Unite for Change.

Previous PUSH Artists include Billie Eilish, The Kid Laroi, SZA, Lauv, Lizzo, Bazzi, Khalid, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Chloe x Halle.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry," "Fallin' Flower" and "Not Alone," and last released the EP Attacca in October.

