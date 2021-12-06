Trending
Jack Johnson sets North American summer tour

By Wade Sheridan
Jack Johnson will begin touring North America starting in June. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jack Johnson has announced a new North American summer tour that will begin in June.

The tour will kick off on June 21 in Gilford, N.H., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion before it wraps up on Oct. 7 in Chula Vista, Calif., at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Johnson's offical website.

Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones and The Indications, and Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis.

"It's been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can't wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," Johnson said in a statement about the tour.

Johnson last released the album All the Light Above It Too in September 2017.

Here is the full list of dates for Jack Johnson's upcoming North American summer tour

June 21 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health

June 24 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

June 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 2 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 5 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 18 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavillion

Aug. 24 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 26 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sept. 24 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 26 -- Troutdale, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Sept. 28 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 4 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 5 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 7 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

