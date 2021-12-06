Haim announce 2022 North American tour

1/4

Haim will begin touring North America starting in April. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Haim has announced a new, North American tour for 2022 that will take place over spring and summer. The One More Haim tour will be kicked off on April 24 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas before it wraps up on June 14 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore. Advertisement

Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Haim will be joined by a mixture of Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia on select dates.

The band last released their third studio album titled Women in Music Pt. III in June 2020.

Here is the full list of dates for Haim's One More Haim tour

April 24 -- Las Vegas, Nev. at Cosmopolitan Hotel

April 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

April 27 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

May 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at the Hollywood Bowl

May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater

May 5 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion

May 6 -- Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

May 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

May 9 -- Miami, Fla., at FPL Solar Amphitheater

May 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

May 13 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

May 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

May 22 -- Wilmington, N.C., at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at RBC Echo Beach

May 25 -- Detroit, Mich., at Meadow Book Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at TD Pavilion

May 31 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at BMO Harris Pavilion

June 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater

June 3 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 4 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

June 6 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

June 10 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

June 11 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds

June 13 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater

June 14 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater