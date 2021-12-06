Haim announce 2022 North American tour

1/4
Haim will begin touring North America starting in April. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Haim has announced a new, North American tour for 2022 that will take place over spring and summer.
The One More Haim tour will be kicked off on April 24 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas before it wraps up on June 14 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore.
Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Haim will be joined by a mixture of Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia on select dates.
The band last released their third studio album titled Women in Music Pt. III in June 2020.
Here is the full list of dates for Haim's One More Haim tour
April 24 -- Las Vegas, Nev. at Cosmopolitan Hotel
April 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
April 27 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre
May 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at the Hollywood Bowl
May 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater
May 5 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion
May 6 -- Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
May 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
May 9 -- Miami, Fla., at FPL Solar Amphitheater
May 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater
May 13 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
May 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
May 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
May 22 -- Wilmington, N.C., at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at RBC Echo Beach
May 25 -- Detroit, Mich., at Meadow Book Amphitheatre
May 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at TD Pavilion
May 31 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at BMO Harris Pavilion
June 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater
June 3 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 4 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
June 6 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory
June 10 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
June 11 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds
June 13 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater
June 14 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater