Dec. 3, 2021 / 1:13 PM

NCT subunit WayV dance in 'Miracle' music video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Chinese boy band WayV is back with a new music video.

The group, a subunit of the K-pop boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Miracle" on Friday.

The "Miracle" video shows the members of WayV perform a choreographed dance routine.

"Miracle" is an English-language song that appears on NCT's forthcoming third studio album, Universe. The album is set for release Dec. 14.

Universe also features the singles "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" and "Beautiful."

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojub, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

NCT made its debut as a group in 2016, with WayV debuting in 2019.

