BTS share holiday remix of 'Butter'

1/5

BTS released a new version of its hit single "Butter" to celebrate the holidays. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released new version of its hit single "Butter." The K-pop group shared the "Butter (Holiday Remix)" on Friday to celebrate the holidays. Advertisement

The cover art for the remix reimagines the "Butter" logo for the holidays. The heart-shaped butter pat now is now snowy-white and features a smiley face with a red nose.

"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. The original version was released in May and appears on the Butter single album, released in July.

BTS has also released "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler" remix versions of "Butter," along with a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS performed "Butter" at the American Music Awards in November, where they took home the Artist of the Year award.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.