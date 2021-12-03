SZA shares 'I Hate U' single after SoundCloud release

1/5

SZA officially released her song "I Hate U" after sharing the track on an anonymous SoundCloud account in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- SZA has officially released her song "I Hate U." The 31-year-old singer shared the single Friday on all major streaming platforms. Advertisement

"this started as an experiment on SoundCloud but y'all asked for it On streaming.. here it go," SZA tweeted.

this started as an experiment on SoundCloud but y'all asked for it On streaming.. here it go I HATE YOU OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS https://t.co/CXcnjRRWBr pic.twitter.com/Xjeuf9Tq33— SZA (@sza) December 3, 2021

SZA elaborated in a post on Instagram.

"Honestly this started out as an exercise. I jus wanted somewhere to dump my thoughts w out pressure..y'all made it a thing and I'm not mad lmao. ask and u shall receive," she said.

SZA originally released "I Hate U," "Joni" and "Nightbird" on an anonymous SoundCloud account in August. "I Hate U" ended up becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

"I Hate U" marks SZA's first official single since "Good Days," released in December 2020. The songs are expected to appear on SZA's forthcoming second studio album.

In addition, SZA released "Just for Me" with Saint Jhn for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, "The Anonymous Ones" for the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack and "Fue Mejor" with Kali Uchis this year.