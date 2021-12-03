Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 3, 2021 / 10:05 AM

SZA shares 'I Hate U' single after SoundCloud release

By Annie Martin
1/5
SZA shares 'I Hate U' single after SoundCloud release
SZA officially released her song "I Hate U" after sharing the track on an anonymous SoundCloud account in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- SZA has officially released her song "I Hate U."

The 31-year-old singer shared the single Friday on all major streaming platforms.

Advertisement

"this started as an experiment on SoundCloud but y'all asked for it On streaming.. here it go," SZA tweeted.

SZA elaborated in a post on Instagram.

"Honestly this started out as an exercise. I jus wanted somewhere to dump my thoughts w out pressure..y'all made it a thing and I'm not mad lmao. ask and u shall receive," she said.

SZA originally released "I Hate U," "Joni" and "Nightbird" on an anonymous SoundCloud account in August. "I Hate U" ended up becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

"I Hate U" marks SZA's first official single since "Good Days," released in December 2020. The songs are expected to appear on SZA's forthcoming second studio album.

In addition, SZA released "Just for Me" with Saint Jhn for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, "The Anonymous Ones" for the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack and "Fue Mejor" with Kali Uchis this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Little Mix 'taking a break' as group after 'Confetti' tour 'American Idol,' 'Jeopardy!' college tournament coming to ABC in February Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Little Mix 'taking a break' as group after 'Confetti' tour
Music // 29 minutes ago
Little Mix 'taking a break' as group after 'Confetti' tour
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Little Mix will go on hiatus after their "Confetti" tour but assured fans they are not splitting up.
Mary J. Blige returns with new singles 'Amazing,' 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Music // 2 hours ago
Mary J. Blige returns with new singles 'Amazing,' 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has returned with new music on Friday including singles "Amazing" featuring DJ Khaled and "Good Morning Gorgeous."
Jennifer Lopez releases new music video for 'On My Way' from 'Marry Me'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez releases new music video for 'On My Way' from 'Marry Me'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has released a new music video for her song "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy titled "Marry Me."
Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a single album and music video for "Doughnut," a new Japanese song.
Shawn Mendes releases ballad 'It'll Be Okay' following Camila Cabello split
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes releases ballad 'It'll Be Okay' following Camila Cabello split
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes has released a new ballad titled "It'll Be Okay" following his recent split from fellow singer Camila Cabello.
Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their video for "Doughnut," a new Japanese single.
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Music // 1 day ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th Grammy Awards in January 2022.
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the top artists on Spotify in 2021.
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Music // 2 days ago
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress.
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a video for its new Japanese single "Power of Love."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 69
Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 69
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Alan Ritchson breaks hands, zip ties in 'Reacher' trailer
Alan Ritchson breaks hands, zip ties in 'Reacher' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement