Music
Dec. 3, 2021 / 9:37 AM

Little Mix 'taking a break' as group after 'Confetti' tour

By Annie Martin
1/3
Little Mix, pictured with former member Jesy Nelson, will go on hiatus after their "Confetti" tour but assured fans they are not splitting up. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Little Mix will be "taking a break" as a group following their Confetti tour in 2022.

The British girl group said Thursday that they will go on hiatus but assured fans they are not splitting up.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the group said in a statement. "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

"We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much," they told fans.

Little Mix emphasized that they are not breaking up.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay," the group said. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."

"We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever," they added. "See you on tour!"

Little Mix today consists of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall. Former member Jesy Nelson left the group in December 2020, saying her involvement had taken a toll on her mental health.

"I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," Nelson said. "I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

Little Mix was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 8 in 2011. The group released its sixth studio album, Confetti, in November 2020 and the compilation album Between Us last month.

