Dec. 1, 2021 / 12:31 PM

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January

By Annie Martin
Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th Grammy Awards in January 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will host the 2022 Grammy Awards in January.

The Recording Academy and CBS announced Wednesday that Noah, 37, will host the 64th awards show Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Noah, an actor and comedian who hosts the Comedy Central late-night show The Daily Show, previously hosted the 63rd Grammy Awards, which took place in March.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

"Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammys, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year," Paramount+ CEO George Cheeks added.

Jon Batiste leads the field of nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and Doja Cat with eight nominations each and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations each.

The Grammys will air live Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

