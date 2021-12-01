Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 1, 2021 / 12:10 PM

Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the top artists on Spotify in 2021. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021.

Spotify shared its annual Wrapped campaign Wednesday that unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts of the year.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist of 2021 with more than 9.1 billion streams, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year, Taylor Swift. 2021 marks Bad Bunny's second consecutive year as the most-streamed artist.

Olivia Rodrigo's hit single "Drivers License" was the most-streamed song of 2021, with more than 1.1 billion streams. "Driver's License" was followed by "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and "Stay" by the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber.

Advertisement

In addition, the most-streamed album was Rodrigo's Sour, followed by Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Bieber's Justice.

The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular global podcast, followed by Call Her Daddy and Crime Junkie.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service, with more than 381 million total users.

Read More

Bad Bunny says he watched his 'WrestleMania' match every night before bed Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Music // 22 minutes ago
Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their video for "Doughnut," a new Japanese single.
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Music // 1 hour ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th Grammy Awards in January 2022.
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Music // 4 hours ago
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress.
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a video for its new Japanese single "Power of Love."
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Music // 23 hours ago
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Music // 1 day ago
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Adele shared plans for "Weekends with Adele," a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Music // 2 days ago
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- FKA twigs uses a sword in her new music video for "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee.
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a music video for its holiday special single "Christmas EveL."
Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa top iHeartRadio's most played list for 2021
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa top iHeartRadio's most played list for 2021
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio has announced the top played artists and songs of 2021 with Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa leading the way.
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Music // 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor canceled a show on her "The Last Rose Petal" tour after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic
Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement