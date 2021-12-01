News Alert
Listen live: U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark abortion challenge to Roe vs. Wade
Dec. 1, 2021 / 9:42 AM

Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022

By Annie Martin
Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban is going on tour in 2022.

The 54-year-old country music singer announced North American dates for his The Speed of Now world tour Wednesday.

The North American leg begins June 17, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., and ends Nov. 5 in St. Paul, Minn. Ingrid Andress will join Urban as his opening act.

Urban told People he's looking forward to "re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows."

"It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!" he said.

Urban will perform his hits and new songs from his album The Speed of Now Part 1, released in September.

"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage," he said.

Here's the full list of North American dates for The Speed of Now tour:

June 17, 2022 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 8-9 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 10 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

July 15 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 23 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center

July 30 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4-5 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

Aug. 6 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 - Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

Sept. 9 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Los Angeles - The Forum

Sept. 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Usana Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Sept. 17 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena

Sept. 22 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 - Chicago, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 - Long Island, N.Y., at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 - Madison, Wisc., at Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 - Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Center

