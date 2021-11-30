Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022

1/5
Chicago arrives in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in April 2016. The band will be going on tour with Brian Wilson. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.
The tour begins on June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix before it wraps up on July 26 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on July 26.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through Chicago and Wilson's official websites.
Wilson will be joined on the tour by fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and South African singer Blondie Chaplin.
Chicago last released a Christmas album in 2019. Wilson is the subject of a new documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Wilson also worked on the soundtrack for the documentary.
Here is the full list of dates for Chicago and Brian Wilson's co-headlining tour
June 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
June 10 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 11 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
June 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
June 16 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 20 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theater
June 21 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
June 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 25 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 29 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 1 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 11 --- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 13 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 14 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 17 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 20 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 22 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 24 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 26 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre