Music
Nov. 30, 2021 / 1:47 PM

Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022

By Wade Sheridan
Chicago arrives in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in April 2016. The band will be going on tour with Brian Wilson. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.

The tour begins on June 7 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix before it wraps up on July 26 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on July 26.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through Chicago and Wilson's official websites.

Wilson will be joined on the tour by fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and South African singer Blondie Chaplin.

Chicago last released a Christmas album in 2019. Wilson is the subject of a new documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Wilson also worked on the soundtrack for the documentary.

Here is the full list of dates for Chicago and Brian Wilson's co-headlining tour

June 7 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

June 10 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 11 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

June 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theater

June 21 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

June 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 25 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 29 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 1 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 11 --- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 13 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 14 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 17 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 22 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 24 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

