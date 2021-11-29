Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 29, 2021 / 1:11 PM

Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Monday for the holiday special single "Christmas EveL."

Advertisement

The "Christmas EveL" video shows Stray Kids step in for Santa Claus, who is in the hospital. The group prepares and delivers gifts via a magical, transforming truck.

"Christmas EveL" appears on Stray Kids' single album of the same name, also released Monday. The album also features the songs "24 to 25," "Winter Falls" and the English version of "Domino."

Stray Kids are expected to release the "Winter Falls" music video soon. The group shared a new teaser for the video Saturday.

Stray Kids released their second studio album, Noeasy, in August. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Read More

BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years ITZY's 'LOCO' music video is viewed over 100M times on YouTube Monsta X dreams of limitless growth with new mini album 'No Limit' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Music // 42 minutes ago
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- FKA twigs uses a sword in her new music video for "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee.
Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa top iHeartRadio's most played list for 2021
Music // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa top iHeartRadio's most played list for 2021
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio has announced the top played artists and songs of 2021 with Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa leading the way.
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor canceled a show on her "The Last Rose Petal" tour after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.
'Red (Taylor's Version)' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
'Red (Taylor's Version)' tops the U.S. album chart
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
Music // 3 days ago
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- "Dirty Jobs" star and occasional opera singer Mike Rowe has recorded a holiday song with country music artists John Rich and The Oak Ridge Boys.
The Eagles set 'Hotel California' tour for 2022
Music // 4 days ago
The Eagles set 'Hotel California' tour for 2022
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Eagles will go on tour next year with each show featuring their Grammy Award-winning, "Hotel California." Tickets go on sale soon.
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Music // 5 days ago
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday.
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Music // 6 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy announced the nominees Tuesday for the 64th annual Grammy Awards with Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Kanye West and more receiving nominations.
ITZY's 'LOCO' music video is viewed over 100M times on YouTube
Music // 1 week ago
ITZY's 'LOCO' music video is viewed over 100M times on YouTube
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group ITZY's "LOCO" has reached more than 100 million views on YouTube, their representative agency JYP reported Monday.
Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'
Music // 1 week ago
Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Monday a new, re-recorded version of her 2019 holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement