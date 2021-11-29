Advertisement
Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa top iHeartRadio's most played list for 2021

By Wade Sheridan
Ariana Grande is iHeartRadio's top overall artist for 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio has announced the top played artists and songs of 2021 with Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa leading the way.

Grande is the No. 1 most played artist of the year having reached more than 2.6 billion listeners. Lipa is in second place with over 2.5 billion listeners.

The Weeknd is in third place with over 2.39 billion listeners followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran and Luke Bryan.

The company came to the results by adding up the total audience spins and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

Lipa's "Levitating" is the top overall song of 2021 with nearly 1.2 billion plays. The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" is in second with over 969 million plays followed by Grande's "34+35" at 898 million plays.

Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA is in fourth place for top overall songs followed by Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Pop Smoke's "What You Know Bout Love," Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," Justin Bieber's "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" and Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

Parmalee's "Just the Way" featuring Blanco Brown was the top country song with Combs named the top country artist.

Pop Smoke's "For the Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby was the top hip-hop song with Pop Smoke also earning top hip-hop artist.

All Time Low's "Monsters" featuring Blackbear was the top alternative song with Green Day as the top alternative artist.

Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" additionally earned top R&B song, while H.E.R. was named top R&B artist.

