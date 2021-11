Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's An Evening with Silk Sonic, followed by Twice's Formula of Love: O+T =<3 at No. 3, Summer Walker's Still Over It at No. 4 and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 5.