Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday.
In his message, the head of state addressed his thanks and congratulations to BTS, saying that the three awards won at the 2021 AMAs by BTS confirmed the fact that South Korea represents a force of the most dynamic soft power in the world, quoting words from Joseph Nye, an American professor who developed this political notion.