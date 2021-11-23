Trending
Music
Nov. 23, 2021 / 2:50 PM

Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award

By Yonhap News Agency

Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York City. He tweeted a congratulations to BTS for winning at the American Music Awards. Pool Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI  | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday.

In his message, the head of state addressed his thanks and congratulations to BTS, saying that the three awards won at the 2021 AMAs by BTS confirmed the fact that South Korea represents a force of the most dynamic soft power in the world, quoting words from Joseph Nye, an American professor who developed this political notion.

In a conference co-organized by the Korea Foundation and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) last month, Professor Nye noted in his talk on the notion of "soft power" that South Korea presents a story to the world. remarkable success, adding that there is no country that has achieved economic and political success while creating a vibrant democracy.

President Moon said that "I think you can have your pride and confidence in yourself this time around, right?" referring to the speaker at the CSIS conference who said that South Koreans often think that they are weak and stay behind and that this will affect their feelings of optimism and creativity.

