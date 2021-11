The music video for ITZY's "LOCO" has reached more than 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group ITZY's "LOCO" has reached more than 100 million views on YouTube, their representative agency JYP reported Monday. According to JYP, the music video for "LOCO," released in November, surpassed 100 million views last Saturday at 8:17 pm, achieving such a feat 58 days after the release of their first full-length album, CRAZY IN LOVE. Advertisement

In this way, IZYY has a total of six videos that have been viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube: "Dalla Dalla", "Icy," "WANNABE," "Not Shy," "In the morning" and "LOCO."

Furthermore, ITZY will debut in the Japan market on December 22 with a compilation album in Japanese, titled IT'z ITZY.