Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 22, 2021 / 11:04 AM

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'
Taylor Swift has released a new version of her song "Christmas Tree Farm" exclusively on Amazon Music. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Monday a new, re-recorded version of her 2019 holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."

The song, now titled "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

Advertisement

The new version adds a 70-piece orchestra and was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

"This new version is amazing because it feels like it's that more, sort of laid back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. It's definitely a little bit more of that old-school, Christmas song feel," Swift said about the track.

"Christmas Tree Farm (Old TImey Version)" comes after Swift recently released her re-recorded version of 2012 album Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version).

The album contains 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks such as collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran. The project also contains a 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

Advertisement

Swift, at the American Music Awards on Sunday, took home Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album for Evermore.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video By Karen Butler AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Music // 2 days ago
Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Saturday's Google doodle marked the birthday of Creole classical musician and composer Edmond Dede.
Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' tops the U.S. album chart
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Summer Walker's "Still Over It" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Monsta X dreams of limitless growth with new mini album 'No Limit'
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X dreams of limitless growth with new mini album 'No Limit'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Monsta X released its 10th mini album "No Limit" Friday, expressing their determination to keep challenging their limits and going forward.
Adele releases fourth studio album '30'
Music // 3 days ago
Adele releases fourth studio album '30'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Adele released on Friday her fourth studio album titled "30," which represents the singer's first new album in six years.
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kai released a mood sampler for his forthcoming solo EP, "Peaches."
Foo Fighters recruit Jason Sudeikis for 'Love Dies Young' video
Music // 3 days ago
Foo Fighters recruit Jason Sudeikis for 'Love Dies Young' video
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jason Sudeikis coaches a synchronized swim team in the Foo Fighters' latest music video for song "Love Dies Young."
Coldplay, BTS to perform 'My Universe' at American Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Coldplay, BTS to perform 'My Universe' at American Music Awards
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Coldplay and K-pop group BTS will perform live together for the first time Sunday at the AMAs.
Tom Morello performs 'Hold the Line' with Grandson on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 days ago
Tom Morello performs 'Hold the Line' with Grandson on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Tom Morello joined forces with Grandson to perform their single "Hold the Line" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Monsta X members are ready to race in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Monsta X members are ready to race in 'Rush Hour' music video teaser
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a preview of its video for "Rush Hour," the title track from its EP "No Limit."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement