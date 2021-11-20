Advertisement
Music
Nov. 20, 2021 / 12:10 PM

Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede

By Karen Butler
Google paid homage to Creole American composer Edmond Dede. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Saturday's Google doodle marked the birthday of Creole classical musician and composer Edmond Dede.

Dede was born in New Orleans on Nov. 20, 1827, and died in Paris on Jan. 5, 1901.

Google's brightly colored artwork honoring him includes a portrait of Dede wearing a purple jacket and cravat and conducting an orchestra. There are also images of a jazz band and ballet dancers performing.

Dede was known for creating the works Quasimodo Symphony, Le Palmier Overture, Le Serment de L'Arabe and Patriotisme. He was an assistant conductor at the Grand Theatre in Paris for more than 40 years.

