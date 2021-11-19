Breaking News
Music
Nov. 19, 2021 / 1:49 PM

American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
Cardi B is set to host the 49th annual American Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cardi B will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in music.

Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The Weeknd has earned six nominations with Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Givēon receiving five nominations each.

The AMAs have added three new categories this year including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite latin Duo or Group.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Network: ABC

Online: ABC.com. ABC is also available through SlingTV and fuboTV

Presenters: Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and more will be presenting awards.

Performers: Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS with Coldplay, Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator will be performing.

Nominees

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn featuring iann dior, "Mood"

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber featuring Caesar and Givēon, "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Driver's license"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

Cardi B, "Up"

Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers license"

The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

