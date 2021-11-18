Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 2:12 PM

EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP

By Annie Martin
EXO's Kai shares mood sampler for 'Peaches' EP
EXO member Kai released a mood sampler for his forthcoming solo EP, "Peaches." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kai is gearing up to release his new solo EP.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a mood sampler for the mini album, Peaches, on Thursday.

The teaser shows Kai gazing out a window in a dark room. The singer turns to face the camera as the instrumentals start playing.

EXO shared a schedule for Peaches on Wednesday. Kai will release teaser images, mood samplers, a prologue film and a music video teaser for the EP in the coming days.

Kai will officially release Peaches and a new music video Nov. 30.

Peaches is Kai's followup to his debut solo EP, Kai, released in November 2020.

Kai came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

