Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off'

Maxwell will release his new album in spring 2022. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maxwell will release his new album titled blacksummers'NIGHT in Spring 2022. The singer made the announcement on Tuesday alongside the release of his new single, "Off." Advertisement

The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.

Maxwell uploaded "Off" to his offcial YouTube channel alongside footage of the moon. The track is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Tidal.

Maxwell will be supporting the new album with a 2022 North American tour where he will be joined by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.

The 48-year-old will be honored with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which will air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST onBET and BET Her.

Full list of dates for Maxwell's NIGHT tour

March 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Texas Trust CU Theater

March 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

March 5 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

March 9 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

March 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

March 12 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum

March 16 -- Columbus, Ga., at Columbus Civic Center

March 17 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

March 20 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Chaifetz Center

March 25 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum

March 26 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 27 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

March 30 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

April 1 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

April 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

April 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

April 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

April 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

April 16 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

May 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amelie Arena

May 8 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena