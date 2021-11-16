Maxwell sets 'blacksummers'NIGHT' album for 2022, releases single 'Off'

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Maxwell will release his new album titled blacksummers'NIGHT in Spring 2022.
The singer made the announcement on Tuesday alongside the release of his new single, "Off."
The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.
Maxwell uploaded "Off" to his offcial YouTube channel alongside footage of the moon. The track is also available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Tidal.
Maxwell will be supporting the new album with a 2022 North American tour where he will be joined by Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 29.
The 48-year-old will be honored with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which will air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST onBET and BET Her.
Full list of dates for Maxwell's NIGHT tour
March 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Texas Trust CU Theater
March 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
March 5 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
March 9 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
March 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
March 12 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum
March 16 -- Columbus, Ga., at Columbus Civic Center
March 17 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
March 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
March 20 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Chaifetz Center
March 25 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum
March 26 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
March 27 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
March 30 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
April 1 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
April 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
April 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
April 7 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
April 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
April 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
April 16 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
May 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amelie Arena
May 8 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena