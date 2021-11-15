Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 15, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Twice share 'moving version' of 'Scientist' choreography video

By Annie Martin
1/3
Twice share 'moving version' of 'Scientist' choreography video
Twice released a new video for "Scientist," a song from their album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a "moving version" of their choreography video for the song "Scientist" on Monday.

Advertisement

The new video shows the members of Twice sing and dance to "Scientist" while in a studio. The group wears coordinating pink outfits.

Twice shared a first choreography video for "Scientist" on Sunday that showed them dancing to a recorded version of the song.

"Scientist" appears on Twice's third Korean album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. Twice released the album and a music video for "Scientist" on Friday.

Twice announced North American dates for its upcoming world tour Sunday. The North American portion will begin Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles and end Feb. 26 in New York.

consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2016.

Advertisement

Read More

Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Journey to launch 'Freedom' tour featuring Billy Idol, Toto
Music // 1 hour ago
Journey to launch 'Freedom' tour featuring Billy Idol, Toto
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Journey will kick off a North American tour with Billy Idol and Toto in February 2022.
Maná sets new 2022 residency at The Forum in Los Angeles
Music // 1 hour ago
Maná sets new 2022 residency at The Forum in Los Angeles
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Maná has announced a new residency for 2022 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Kanye West releases deluxe edition of 'Donda' with new songs
Music // 2 hours ago
Kanye West releases deluxe edition of 'Donda' with new songs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, has released a deluxe edition of "Donda" featuring five new tracks.
Taylor Swift messes with a wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' video
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift messes with a wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' video
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift messes with Miles Teller's wedding in her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Music // 6 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, as they took home a leading four awards.
Ed Sheeran's '=' is the No. 1 album in the United States
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran's '=' is the No. 1 album in the United States
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "=" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Charli XCX takes the stage in 'New Shapes' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Charli XCX takes the stage in 'New Shapes' music video
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Charli XCX performs on a dreamy late night show alongside Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek in her new music video for "New Shapes."
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "Be Alive," her first song in over a year, for the upcoming film "King Richard."
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday a new, re-recorded version of 2012 album "Red" titled "Red (Taylor's Version)."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement