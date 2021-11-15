Watch Live
Nov. 15, 2021 / 12:20 PM

Journey to launch 'Freedom' tour featuring Billy Idol, Toto

By Annie Martin
Journey will kick off a North American tour with Billy Idol and Toto in February 2022. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Journey is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band announced the Freedom tour, a new North American tour featuring Billy Idol and Toto, on Monday.

The tour begins Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and ends May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

"Dear Friends We're back! Come out and rock with us on our JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guests Billy Idol & Toto," Journey wrote on Instagram.

Journey released its 14th studio album, Eclipse, in May 2011. The band returned with "The Way We Used to Be," its first song in over 10 years, in June.

Here's the full list of dates for the Freedom tour:

Feb. 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Feb. 27 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Feb. 28 - Boston, at TD Garden

March 2 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

March 5 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre

March 7 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 12 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

March 14 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

March 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

March 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

March 19 - N. Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

March 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

March 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

March 27 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

March 28 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

March 31- San Francisco, at Chase Center

April 1 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

April 4 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

April 5 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center

