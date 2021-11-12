Blackpink's 'How You Like That' music video passes 1B views on YouTube

Blackpink celebrated after their video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 1 billion views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated Thursday on Twitter after their video for "How You Like That" reached the milestone. Advertisement

Blackpink thanked their fan base, known as BLINK.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads.

"How You Like That" is Blackpink's fifth music video to pass 1 billion views on YouTube, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love," "Boombayah" and "As If It's Your Last."

The "How You Like That" video is the fastest video from a K-pop girl group to reach 1 billion views.

"How You Like That" is the lead single from Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, and made its debut as a group in 2016.