Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'

Taylor Swift has released "Red (Taylor's Version)" and appeared on both "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday a new, re-recorded version of 2012 album Red titled Red (Taylor's Version). The album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer. Advertisement

Red (Taylor's Version) contains 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks such as collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.

The album also features a 10-minute version of "All Too Well." The original version of the song was five minutes long.

Swift has written and directed a short film for the new "All Too Well" that stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The short film will be released Friday at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021 Advertisement

The singer made appearances on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Swift played Box of Lies with Fallon where she successfully lied to the late night host about having binoculars with corn stuffed inside of it. Fallon fell for Swift stating she had a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD.

"I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!" Swift joked about her friend, who starred in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Swift sat down with Fallon and discussed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which many fans believe is about her previous romance with Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I was going through a bit of a sad time," Swift said about the creation and writing of the song, which happened during rehearsals for her Speak Now tour.

"It was like really not fun to be around me that day and so I started playing guitar and just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again.The band sort of joined in and I started ab-libbing what I was going through and what I was feeling," she continued, before noting that luckily her sound guy was recording the jam session.

On Late Night, Meyers asked the 31-year-old about those who might think songs on Red are about them, and how they might feel now hearing the tracks again 10 years later.

"I haven't thought about their experience to be honest," Swift said.

Swift also described to Meyers how she sent Bridgers a long text asking if she wanted to appear on her song "Nothing New" from Red (Taylor's Version).

"I sent it to Phoebe and said it would mean the world to me if you would do this as a duet. Because I really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me because I think it has a very female-artist perspective," Swift said.

"Her response was, 'I've been waiting for this text my entire life,'" she recalled.

Swift will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday. Actor Jonathan Majors is serving as the guest host.