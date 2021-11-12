Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'

1/5

Beyoncé released "Be Alive," her first song in over a year, for the upcoming film "King Richard." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is back with new music. The 40-year-old singer released "Be Alive," her first song in over a year, on Friday.

Beyoncé released "Be Alive" for the upcoming film King Richard. The biopic explores the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

In "Be Alive," Beyoncé draws inspiration from the Williams family and their hard work and success.

"It feels so good to be alive / Got all my family by my side / Couldn't wipe this black off if I tried / That's why I lift my head with pride," she sings.

"Be Alive" is Beyoncé's first song since "Black Parade," released on Juneteenth in June 2020.

King Richard is written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, with Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.

King Richard opens in theaters Nov. 19 and will start streaming on HBO Max the same day.