Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 12, 2021 / 10:13 AM

Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Beyoncé released "Be Alive," her first song in over a year, for the upcoming film "King Richard." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is back with new music.

The 40-year-old singer released "Be Alive," her first song in over a year, on Friday.

Advertisement

Beyoncé released "Be Alive" for the upcoming film King Richard. The biopic explores the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

In "Be Alive," Beyoncé draws inspiration from the Williams family and their hard work and success.

"It feels so good to be alive / Got all my family by my side / Couldn't wipe this black off if I tried / That's why I lift my head with pride," she sings.

"Be Alive" is Beyoncé's first song since "Black Parade," released on Juneteenth in June 2020.

Beyonce turns 40: a look back

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

King Richard is written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, with Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.

King Richard opens in theaters Nov. 19 and will start streaming on HBO Max the same day.

Read More

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding '90 Day Fiance's Big Ed engaged to Liz Woods: 'It's official!' Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday a new, re-recorded version of 2012 album "Red" titled "Red (Taylor's Version)."
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak duo Silk Sonic release debut album
Music // 1 hour ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak duo Silk Sonic release debut album
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released on Friday their first album as duo Silk Sonic titled "An Evening with Silk Sonic."
Rosalía teams up with The Weeknd for 'La Fama' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Rosalía teams up with The Weeknd for 'La Fama' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rosalía is joined by The Weeknd in her new music video for Spanish-language single "La Fama."
Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film
Music // 22 hours ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa shared a teaser for her forthcoming solo single album, "Guilty Pleasure."
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Music // 22 hours ago
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared a teaser for her "All Too Well" short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Music // 1 day ago
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles," her first music in nearly two years.
Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa will release "Guilty Pleasure," a new solo single album, in November.
Jessica Simpson appears to tease new music
Music // 1 day ago
Jessica Simpson appears to tease new music
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "With You" singer Jessica Simpson seemed to tease her first new music in nearly two years.
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Music // 2 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney won early CMA Awards Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly performed her song "What Happens Next" from the soundtrack for "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement