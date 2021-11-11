Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film

1/2

Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, shared a teaser for her forthcoming solo single album, "Guilty Pleasure." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa is teasing her new solo project. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a visual film for the single album Guilty Pleasure on Thursday. Advertisement

The preview shows Hwasa posing in front of a mirror that creates an infinity effect. The singer wears a silver mesh top and bottom with a neon green boa.

Hwasa announced a title and release date, Nov. 24, for the single album Wednesday. She previously shared a comeback trailer with unsettling water-themed imagery.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, María, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "María."

Hwasa came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.