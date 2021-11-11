Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 11, 2021 / 12:59 PM

Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film

By Annie Martin
1/2
Mamamoo's Hwasa poses in 'Guilty Pleasure' visual film
Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, shared a teaser for her forthcoming solo single album, "Guilty Pleasure." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa is teasing her new solo project.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a visual film for the single album Guilty Pleasure on Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview shows Hwasa posing in front of a mirror that creates an infinity effect. The singer wears a silver mesh top and bottom with a neon green boa.

Hwasa announced a title and release date, Nov. 24, for the single album Wednesday. She previously shared a comeback trailer with unsettling water-themed imagery.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, María, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "María."

Hwasa came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.

Read More

Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T= What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared a teaser for her "All Too Well" short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Music // 4 hours ago
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson released a cover of the Nothing but Thieves song "Particles," her first music in nearly two years.
Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa will release "Guilty Pleasure," a new solo single album, in November.
Jessica Simpson appears to tease new music
Music // 1 day ago
Jessica Simpson appears to tease new music
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "With You" singer Jessica Simpson seemed to tease her first new music in nearly two years.
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Music // 1 day ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney win early CMA Awards on 'GMA'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney won early CMA Awards Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Tori Kelly performs 'What Happens Next' on 'Late Late Show'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly performed her song "What Happens Next" from the soundtrack for "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Music // 2 days ago
Justin Bieber announces free, virtual concert through Wave
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has joined forces with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18.
Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwasa released an atmospheric teaser for her new solo project.
Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has been selected to replace Travis Scott at the Day N Vegas music festival.
Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley
Music // 3 days ago
Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released clips of "Scientist" and 16 other tracks from their album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon exit 'Masked Singer'
Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon exit 'Masked Singer'
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Jeremy Roloff, wife Audrey celebrate birth of third child
Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Jessica Simpson shares cover of 'Particles' by Nothing but Thieves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement