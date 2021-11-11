Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien

1/5

Taylor Swift shared a teaser for her "All Too Well" short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her All Too Well short film. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared a poster for the project Thursday featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Advertisement

The teaser shows a closeup of Sink and O'Brien face-to-face with their foreheads pressing together.

"Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang," Swift captioned the post, tagging Rina Yang. "Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball."

Sink is known for playing Max on the Netflix series Stranger Things, while O'Brien portrayed Stiles on Teen Wolf and Thomas in the Maze Runner movies.

All Too Well is written and directed by Swift, who will also star in the film. Swift shared a trailer for the project last week that shows a car driving down a road during the fall.

Swift will release the All Too Well short film alongside a re-recorded version of her album Red on Friday. The new version of the album features a 10-minute version of Swift's song "All Too Well."

The original version of Red was released in 2012 and included a 5-minute version of "All Too Well."

Swift previously released a re-recorded version of her album Fearless in April.

