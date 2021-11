1/5

Rosalía stars with The Weeknd in her new music video for "La Fama." File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rosalía is joined by The Weeknd in her new music video for Spanish-language single "La Fama." Rosalía performs onstage at an upscale party where she starts dancing near The Weeknd who is sitting at a table in the clip released on Thursday. Advertisement

The Weeknd sings in Spanish and later joins Rosalía onstage where he tries to kiss her. The singer responds by stabbing him with a dagger.

Actor Danny Trejo also makes a cameo apperance.

"La Fama" will appear on Rosalía's upcoming album titled Motomami, which will be released in 2022. The track is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Rosalía and The Weeknd last collaborated on a remix to The Weeknd's hit single "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd previously performed in Spanish on Maluma's remix of "Hawái."