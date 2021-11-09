Trending
Nov. 9, 2021 / 10:56 AM

Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival

By Wade Sheridan
Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival
Rapper Post Malone arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. Malone is taking Travis Scott's place at the Day N Vegas festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has been selected to replace Travis Scott at the Day N Vegas music festival.

Malone is the headlining act set for Saturday. Kendrick Lamar is headlining Friday with Tyler, the Creator taking the stage on Sunday.

Other performers set for Day N Vegas include Lil Baby, Doja Cat, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

Scott canceled his performance following his recent Astroworld Festival in Houston where eight people died in a stampede as attendees rushed towards the stage where the rapper was performing.

"Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend," the festival said on Twitter.

"Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days," the festival continued.

Dozens of fans who attended the Astroworld Festival have filed lawsuits against Scott and concert organizers. Scott has promised to pay for the victims' funerals.

