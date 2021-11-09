Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival

1/5

Rapper Post Malone arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. Malone is taking Travis Scott's place at the Day N Vegas festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Post Malone has been selected to replace Travis Scott at the Day N Vegas music festival. Malone is the headlining act set for Saturday. Kendrick Lamar is headlining Friday with Tyler, the Creator taking the stage on Sunday. Advertisement

Other performers set for Day N Vegas include Lil Baby, Doja Cat, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night! ♠️ Download the Day N Vegas app to view set times, register your wristband and receive real time updates and info pic.twitter.com/lrO6LfvJ78— Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 9, 2021

Scott canceled his performance following his recent Astroworld Festival in Houston where eight people died in a stampede as attendees rushed towards the stage where the rapper was performing.

"Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend," the festival said on Twitter.

"Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days," the festival continued.

Dozens of fans who attended the Astroworld Festival have filed lawsuits against Scott and concert organizers. Scott has promised to pay for the victims' funerals.