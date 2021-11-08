Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley

1/2

Twice released clips of "Scientist" and 16 other tracks from their album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up to release its new album. The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley for the album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 on Monday. Advertisement

The sneak peek features clips of the title track, "Scientist," and 13 other songs: "Scientist," "Moonlight," "Icon," "Cruel," "Real You," "F.I.L.A. (Fall In Love Again)," "Last Waltz," "Rewind," "Cactus," "Push & Pull," "Hello," "1, 3, 2" and "Candy."

The video also features clips of CD only and digital only tracks, including "The Feels" and "Scientist (R3hab Remix)."

Twice released a single and music video for "The Feels," their first English-language song, in October.

The group later shared an "opening trailer" for Formula of Love that shows the members conducting research and clinical trials about love.

Twice will release Formula of Love on Friday.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group's most recent EP, Taste of Love, was released in June.