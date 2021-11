1/5

Camilo has joined the lineup for the Latin Grammys. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy has announced a new group of performers for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. Camilo, Descemer Bueno, Julio Reyes Copello, DJ Nelson, Sergio George, Gente de Zona, Grupo Firme, Mon Laferte, Gloria Trevi, Jay Wheeler and Yotuel have joined the lineup for the 22nd annual awards show.

Bueno, de Zona and Yotuel will perform an acoustic version of "Patria y Vida," which is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Urban Song.

In addition, Laferte and Trevi will join La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and a mariachi for a medley featuring "La Mujer," which is up for Best Pop Song.

Previously announced performers include Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Omar Apollo, Paula Arenas, Calibre 50 and Myke Towers.

Camilo leads the field of nominees with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Mis Manos and Song of the Year for "Dios Así Lo Quiso."

This year's Latin Grammys will have the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music." The ceremony will air live Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on Univision.