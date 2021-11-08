BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The South Korean boy band will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion as they deliver the televised world premiere performance of their hit song "Butter."

Rodrigo, who leads all nominees with seven nominations including Artist of the Year, will be taking the stage for her first-ever AMA performance.

Bad Bunny will be delivering the world premiere performance of his song "Lo Siento BB:/."

The 2021 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The event will stream the next day on Hulu.

Cardi B is hosting the event for the first time.