Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 8, 2021 / 12:00 PM

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny to perform at AMAs
South Korean boy band BTS will perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 American Music Awards. Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny will also perform. File Photo courtesy of HYBE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are set to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The South Korean boy band will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion as they deliver the televised world premiere performance of their hit song "Butter."

Rodrigo, who leads all nominees with seven nominations including Artist of the Year, will be taking the stage for her first-ever AMA performance.

Bad Bunny will be delivering the world premiere performance of his song "Lo Siento BB:/."

Advertisement

The 2021 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The event will stream the next day on Hulu.

Cardi B is hosting the event for the first time.

Read More

BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube Cardi B to host American Music Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash at 26
Music // 2 days ago
Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash at 26
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Sertanejo country music star Marília Mendonça died Friday in a plane crash on her way to a concert in Brazil, her publicist said. She was 26.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Deana Carter releases 25th anniversary edition of 'Did I Shave My Legs for This?'
Music // 2 days ago
Deana Carter releases 25th anniversary edition of 'Did I Shave My Legs for This?'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Deana Carter has released a 25th anniversary edition of her classic debut album, "Did I Shave My Legs for This?"
BtoB's Minhyuk shares 'Good Night' lyric video
Music // 3 days ago
BtoB's Minhyuk shares 'Good Night' lyric video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minhyuk released a lyric video for the solo single "Good Night" under the name Huta.
ABBA return with first new album in 40 years
Music // 3 days ago
ABBA return with first new album in 40 years
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA released "Voyage," its first new album in 40 years.
Ozzy Osbourne releases new video, 'Diary of a Madman' anniversary edition
Music // 3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne releases new video, 'Diary of a Madman' anniversary edition
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne released the 40th anniversary edition of his album "Diary of a Madman" and a music video for the song "Flying High Again."
Sean Paul, Sia share futuristic 'Dynamite' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Sean Paul, Sia share futuristic 'Dynamite' music video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sean Paul and Sia released a music video for "Dynamite," their followup single to "Cheap Thrills."
Blake Shelton releases wedding vow song 'We Can Reach the Stars'
Music // 3 days ago
Blake Shelton releases wedding vow song 'We Can Reach the Stars'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton released "We Can Reach the Stars," a song he wrote as his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani.
Taylor Swift to release 'All Too Well' short film alongside re-recorded 'Red'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift to release 'All Too Well' short film alongside re-recorded 'Red'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is set to release a short film based on a longer version of her song "All Too Well."
Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music
Music // 3 days ago
Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Friday a new live EP titled "Live from Climate Pledge Arena" exclusively through Amazon Music.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement