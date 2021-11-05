Taylor Swift to release 'All Too Well' short film alongside re-recorded 'Red'

1/5

Taylor Swift is writing and directing a short film based on a new version of her song "All Too Well." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is set to release a short film based on a longer version of her song "All Too Well." Swift is writing and directing the short, which will star Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien and herself. Advertisement

The singer uploaded a teaser for the short film on Twitter featuring a car driving down a back road during the fall.

A longer, 10-minute version of "All Too Well" will be featured on Swift's upcoming re-recorded version of Red, which will be released on Nov. 12. The short film is arriving on the same day.

The original version of Red, released in 2012, contained a five-minute version of "All Too Well."

Red (Taylor's Version) will contain 30 songs in total including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.

Swift previously released a re-recorded version of her album Fearless in April.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.

Swift will be appearing on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers right before Red (Taylor's Version) launches on Nov. 11. The 31-year-old will also the musical guest on the Nov. 13 edition of Saturday Night Live.