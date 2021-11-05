News Alert
Pfizer says antiviral pill almost 90% effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19
Music
Nov. 5, 2021 / 9:17 AM

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak release Silk Sonic's 'Smokin Out the Window' music video

By Annie Martin
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak release Silk Sonic's 'Smokin Out the Window' music video
Silk Sonic, an R&B duo composed of Bruno Mars (pictured) and Anderson .Paak, released a video for the song "Smokin Out the Window." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are back with new music as the R&B duo Silk Sonic.

The pair released a single and music video for the song "Smokin Out the Window" on Friday.

The "Smokin Out the Window" video shows Mars and .Paak perform on a retro-inspired stage as they sing about spending money and time on a love interest who was untrue.

"Smokin' out the window / Singin' 'How could she do this to me?' / (How could she do this to me?) / I thought that girl belonged to only me / But I was wrong / 'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody," the duo sing.

"Smokin Out the Window" appears on Silk Sonic's forthcoming debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic. The pair will release the album Nov. 12.

An Evening with Silk Sonic also features the singles "Leave the Door Open" and "Skate."

Mars and .Paak made their debut as Silk Sonic in March.

