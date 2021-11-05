Sean Paul, Sia share futuristic 'Dynamite' music video

1/5

Sean Paul and Sia released a music video for "Dynamite," their followup single to "Cheap Thrills." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sean Paul and Sia are back with a new music video. The 48-year-old Jamaican singer and 45-year-old Australian singer-songwriter released a video for the song "Dynamite" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Dynamite" video is directed by Storm Saulter and takes place in a futuristic version of Kingston, Jamaica. The video follows a girl group, The Dynamites, who compete in an epic dance battle.

"The concept of the video is futuristic, reflecting the sound of the song as well as I how I see the longevity of my career," Paul said in a press release. "We also showcased a futuristic view of Jamaica with the style of dressing, flying cars, and big buildings."

"Big up to Storm Saulter who executed the vision and his work definitely highlight the great talent we have here in Jamaica," he added.

Paul and Sia released "Dynamite" in October. The pair previously collaborated on the hit 2016 single "Cheap Thrills."

"'Dynamite' is another feel good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia's music," Paul previously said.

Paul released his seventh studio album, Live N Livin, in March. Sia released a soundtrack for her film Music in February.