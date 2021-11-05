Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 5, 2021 / 12:12 PM

Ozzy Osbourne releases new video, 'Diary of a Madman' anniversary edition

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ozzy Osbourne releases new video, 'Diary of a Madman' anniversary edition
Ozzy Osbourne released the 40th anniversary edition of his album "Diary of a Madman" and a music video for the song "Flying High Again." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne has released the 40th anniversary edition of his album Diary of a Madman.

The expanded digital version of the album was released Friday alongside a music video for the song "Flying High Again."

Advertisement

The "Flying High Again" video features images from Ross Halfin's book Randy Rhoads, released in September.

Halfin captured hundreds of images while spending time with Osbourne and Rhoads, who died at age 25 in 1982, in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"It's weird. I only knew Randy Rhoads for a couple of years, but it felt longer. I felt like I knew him for my whole life," Osbourne previously said. "I still think about him a lot and I wonder what he would be doing now. I owe him a huge amount -- he was the beginning of me. He wasn't just my guitarist; he was my friend."

Osbourne originally released Diary of a Madman in November 1981. The anniversary edition features live versions of "Flying High Again" and "Believer."

Advertisement

Osbourne will next release a special vinyl single featuring three versions of his song "Hellraiser" in December to celebrate his 73rd birthday. The record includes a new mashup of "Hellraiser" featuring late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Read More

Ozzy Osbourne to release special 'Hellraiser' vinyl in December Kelly Clarkson to host 'When Christmas Comes Around' holiday special 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BtoB's Minhyuk shares 'Good Night' lyric video
Music // 21 minutes ago
BtoB's Minhyuk shares 'Good Night' lyric video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minhyuk released a lyric video for the solo single "Good Night" under the name Huta.
ABBA return with first new album in 40 years
Music // 40 minutes ago
ABBA return with first new album in 40 years
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Swedish pop group ABBA released "Voyage," its first new album in 40 years.
Sean Paul, Sia share futuristic 'Dynamite' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Sean Paul, Sia share futuristic 'Dynamite' music video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sean Paul and Sia released a music video for "Dynamite," their followup single to "Cheap Thrills."
Blake Shelton releases wedding vow song 'We Can Reach the Stars'
Music // 3 hours ago
Blake Shelton releases wedding vow song 'We Can Reach the Stars'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton released "We Can Reach the Stars," a song he wrote as his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani.
Taylor Swift to release 'All Too Well' short film alongside re-recorded 'Red'
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift to release 'All Too Well' short film alongside re-recorded 'Red'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is set to release a short film based on a longer version of her song "All Too Well."
Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music
Music // 4 hours ago
Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Friday a new live EP titled "Live from Climate Pledge Arena" exclusively through Amazon Music.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak release Silk Sonic's 'Smokin Out the Window' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak release Silk Sonic's 'Smokin Out the Window' music video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Silk Sonic, an R&B duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, released a video for the song "Smokin Out the Window."
Drake releases black and white music video for 'Knife Talk'
Music // 4 hours ago
Drake releases black and white music video for 'Knife Talk'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Drake stars with 21 Savage and Project Pat in a new, black and white music video for his song "Knife Talk."
Monsta X share track list for 'No Limit' EP
Music // 23 hours ago
Monsta X share track list for 'No Limit' EP
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "No Limit."
Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban to perform at CMA Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban to perform at CMA Awards
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Host Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban and more are set to perform at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
WWE releases Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and more
WWE releases Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and more
Kelly Clarkson to host 'When Christmas Comes Around' holiday special
Kelly Clarkson to host 'When Christmas Comes Around' holiday special
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement