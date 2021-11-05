Ozzy Osbourne releases new video, 'Diary of a Madman' anniversary edition

1/5

Ozzy Osbourne released the 40th anniversary edition of his album "Diary of a Madman" and a music video for the song "Flying High Again." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne has released the 40th anniversary edition of his album Diary of a Madman. The expanded digital version of the album was released Friday alongside a music video for the song "Flying High Again."

The "Flying High Again" video features images from Ross Halfin's book Randy Rhoads, released in September.

Halfin captured hundreds of images while spending time with Osbourne and Rhoads, who died at age 25 in 1982, in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"It's weird. I only knew Randy Rhoads for a couple of years, but it felt longer. I felt like I knew him for my whole life," Osbourne previously said. "I still think about him a lot and I wonder what he would be doing now. I owe him a huge amount -- he was the beginning of me. He wasn't just my guitarist; he was my friend."

Osbourne originally released Diary of a Madman in November 1981. The anniversary edition features live versions of "Flying High Again" and "Believer."

Osbourne will next release a special vinyl single featuring three versions of his song "Hellraiser" in December to celebrate his 73rd birthday. The record includes a new mashup of "Hellraiser" featuring late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.