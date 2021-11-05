News Alert
U.S. economy added more than 530,000 jobs in October, soundly beating expectations
Music
Nov. 5, 2021 / 8:42 AM

Drake releases black and white music video for 'Knife Talk'

By Wade Sheridan
Drake releases black and white music video for 'Knife Talk'
Drake stars in the new music video for "Knife Talk" alongside 21 Savage and Project Pat. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Drake stars with 21 Savage and Project Pat in a new, black and white music video for his song "Knife Talk."

Drake uses archival clips and classic cartoons in the clip released on Friday, which was directed by Pablo Rochat.

The trio of rappers hold large kitchen knives as they are filmed on grainy security cameras. The music video has a vintage, horror aesthetic.

"Knife Talk" appears on Drake's sixth studio album titled Certified Lover Boy, which was released in September. The project also contains tracks "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug and "Girls Wants Girls" featuring Lil Baby.

The album topped the U.S. album charts for three consecutive weeks.

Certified Lover Boy can be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

Drake, in October, celebrated his son Adonis' fourth birthday.

Drake celebrates son Adonis' fourth birthday: 'Teacha more life kid'

