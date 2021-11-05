Watch Live
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell honored at funeral at Washington National Cathedral
Nov. 5, 2021 / 10:30 AM

Blake Shelton releases wedding vow song 'We Can Reach the Stars'

By Annie Martin
Blake Shelton (R) released "We Can Reach the Stars," a song he wrote as his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani.

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton is back with new music.

The 45-year-old country music star released the song "We Can Reach the Stars" on Friday.

"We Can Reach the Stars" is a personal new song that Shelton wrote as his wedding vows to his wife, singer Gwen Stefani.

"And I know we can reach the stars / That's how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You've already hung the moon," Shelton sings.

Shelton said on Instagram that he's "thrilled to share this song with the world."

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I'm really honored to be with @gwenstefani. That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings... because we want everyone to know."

"We Can Reach the Stars" appears on the deluxe version of Shelton's album Body Language, slated for release Dec. 2. The deluxe edition features three other new songs: "Come Back as a Country Boy," "Fire Up the Night" featuring Hardy, "Throw It On Back" featuring Brooks & Dunn.

Shelton released the original version of Body Language in May. The album includes the single "Happy Anywhere" with Stefani.

Moments from Gwen Stefani's career

Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner.

Shelton and Stefani married at their home in Tishomingo, Okla., in July. In October, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of Shelton's proposal by sharing photos and videos from the day.

