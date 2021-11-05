ABBA return with first new album in 40 years

Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Swedish pop group ABBA released "Voyage," their first new album in 40 years. Photo by Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- ABBA is back with new music. The Swedish pop group released Voyage, its first new album in 40 years, on Friday. Advertisement

Voyage is ABBA's first album since The Visitors, released in November 1981. The group unofficially split up in 1982 but later reunited and confirmed in 2018 that they were recording new music.

Voyage features the singles "I Still Have Faith in You" / "Don't Shut Me Down" and "Just a Notion."

In their own words. ABBA are back with their brand new studio album 'Voyage'. Listen here: https://t.co/9tymk71lBR#ABBA #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/58joEPThb3— ABBA (@ABBA) November 5, 2021

ABBA reflected on its road to Voyage in a video, titled "Voyage (The Story Behind the Album)."

"When we got into the studio after 39 years it was like no time had been lost," the group said.

"This is what we really love to do, and to be able to do it at 70 is deep satisfaction, as well," they added. "Yes, we can do it. The spirit is there. It's still in us."

ABBA will promote the album in 2022 with a new concert experience featuring their digital avatars accompanied by a live band.

ABBA consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group is known for such singles as "Ring Ring," "Waterloo," "SOS" and "Dancing Queen."