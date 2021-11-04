Trending
Music
Nov. 4, 2021 / 1:37 PM

Monsta X share track list for 'No Limit' EP

By Annie Martin
1/3
Monsta X released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "No Limit." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a track list for the mini album, No Limit, on Thursday.

No Limit features the songs "Rush Hour," "Autobahn," "Ride with U," "Got Me in Chains," "Just Love," "Mercy" and "I Got Love."

Monsta X will release a mood sampler for the EP on Nov. 8 and concept photos Nov. 10 and 11. Another mood sampler and more concept photos will follow Nov. 12, 14 and 15.

Monsta X will share an album preview for No Limit on Nov. 16 and a music video teaser Nov. 17. The group will perform at a comeback show Nov. 18 before releasing the EP and the music video Nov. 19.

Monsta X will also release a new English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10.

In addition, Monsta X: The Dreaming, a new documentary and concert film featuring Monsta X, will screen in theaters Dec. 9 and 11.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube 2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos

