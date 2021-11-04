Charli XCX to release new album 'Crash' in March

1/5

Charli XCX shared the song "New Shapes" featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens and a release date for her album "Crash." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Charli XCX will return with a new album in March 2022. The 29-year-old British singer announced in a press release Thursday that she will release her fifth studio album, Crash, on March 18. Advertisement

Charli XCX also released the new song "New Shapes" featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. She called the song one of "the most exquisite tracks from the album."

Charli XCX will promote the album with a new North American and European tour. The North American leg of the tour begins March 26 in Oakland, Calif., and ends April 29 in Chicago. The European portion kicks off May 13 in Dublin, Ireland, and ends June 9 in Barcelona, Spain.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12, with presale to begin Nov. 10.

my most deadly tour yet. don't you dare miss it. pic.twitter.com/14qSCnaXc6— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021

Crash will be Charli XCX's first album since How I'm Feeling Now, released in May 2020. The album also features the single "Good Ones," released in September.

Charli XCX is known for the singles "Boom Clap," "Break the Rules" and "1999" with Troye Sivan.