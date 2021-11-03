Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 3, 2021 / 12:12 PM

BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS' 'Life Goes On' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
BTS had a 15th music video, "Life Goes On," reach 400 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group's agency confirmed that BTS reached the milestone Wednesday with its video for the song "Life Goes On."

Advertisement

"Life Goes On" is BTS' 15th music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube. The other videos include "DNA," "Fake Love," "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Dynamite," "Spring Day" and "Butter."

"Life Goes On" appears on BTS' fifth studio album, Be. BTS released the album and a music video for the song in November 2020.

The video opens with BTS member V driving through Seoul during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members of BTS are seen playing video games and watching movies as they spend time together in isolation.

BTS most recently released "Suga's Remix" of its song "My Universe" with Coldplay.

Earlier this week, the group's agency vowed to take legal action against a cryptocurrency named after the BTS fandom, Army.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

Advertisement

Read More

2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

H.E.R. leads 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations
Music // 4 hours ago
H.E.R. leads 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards have been announced with H.E.R. leading the pack.
2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos
Music // 22 hours ago
2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group 2AM released live music videos for "Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye," two songs from its EP "Ballad 21 F/W."
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "WAP" rapper Cardi B will host the American Music Awards for the first time in November.
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Music // 1 day ago
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The tracklist for Adele's upcoming forth studio album titled "30" has been released.
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a live performance video of "Rock with You," the title track from its EP "Attacca."
Jon Bon Jovi cancels event after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi cancels event after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi canceled an appearance and performance at a fan event in Miami Beach after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kenny Chesney to launch 'Here and Now' tour in April 2022
Music // 2 days ago
Kenny Chesney to launch 'Here and Now' tour in April 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney will perform on a new stadium tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce as opening acts.
Young Thug's 'Punk' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Young Thug's 'Punk' tops the U.S. album chart
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Thug's Punk is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett join forces for 'Night and Day' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett join forces for 'Night and Day' music video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett sing side-by-side in the new music video for "Night and Day."
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video
Music // 4 days ago
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz express their love for each other in Keys' new music video for "Best of Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement