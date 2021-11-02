Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 2, 2021 / 1:39 PM

2AM shares 'Should've Known,' 'No Good in Good-bye' live videos

By Annie Martin

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band 2AM is back with two new music videos.

The K-pop group released live videos for its songs "Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Should've Known" video opens with the members of 2AM in silhouette. The singers are then shown performing while seated on stools.

In the "No Good in Good-bye" video, the members of 2AM sing while seated on benches outside at night.

"Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye" appear on 2AM's EP Ballad 21 F/W, released Monday. The mini album also features the songs "I Can't," "Always Me" and "Proposal."

2AM consists of Jo Kwon, Lee Chang-min, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jinwoon. The group made its debut in 2008.

Read More

Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Music // 3 hours ago
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "WAP" rapper Cardi B will host the American Music Awards for the first time in November.
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Music // 6 hours ago
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The tracklist for Adele's upcoming forth studio album titled "30" has been released.
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a live performance video of "Rock with You," the title track from its EP "Attacca."
Jon Bon Jovi cancels event after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 1 day ago
Jon Bon Jovi cancels event after testing positive for COVID-19
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Jon Bon Jovi canceled an appearance and performance at a fan event in Miami Beach after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kenny Chesney to launch 'Here and Now' tour in April 2022
Music // 1 day ago
Kenny Chesney to launch 'Here and Now' tour in April 2022
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney will perform on a new stadium tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce as opening acts.
Young Thug's 'Punk' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Young Thug's 'Punk' tops the U.S. album chart
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Thug's Punk is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett join forces for 'Night and Day' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett join forces for 'Night and Day' music video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett sing side-by-side in the new music video for "Night and Day."
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video
Music // 4 days ago
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz express their love for each other in Keys' new music video for "Best of Me."
Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December
Music // 4 days ago
Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Monsta X: The Dreaming," a new documentary and concert film featuring K-pop group Monsta X, will screen in theaters in December.
Kesha, Travis Barker join Grandson on new song 'Drop Dead'
Music // 4 days ago
Kesha, Travis Barker join Grandson on new song 'Drop Dead'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Grandson released "Drop Dead" featuring Kesha and Travis Barker, a new song from the "Death of an Optimist" deluxe edition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Jessica Simpson celebrates 4 years sober, shares 'unrecognizable' photo
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Google honors Native American fiber artist the late We:wa with new Doodle
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Adele's releases '30' tracklist, includes 12 songs, three bonus tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement