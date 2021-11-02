Trending
Music
Nov. 2, 2021 / 11:46 AM

Cardi B to host American Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Cardi B to host American Music Awards
Cardi B will host the American Music Awards for the first time in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards this month.

The 29-year-old rapper will host the 49th annual awards show Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.

The event will mark Cardi B's first time hosting the AMAs.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi B is a five-time AMAs winner who performed at the show in 2018.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," executive producer Jesse Collins said. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Previous hosts include Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears and Aretha Franklin.

The AMAs will air Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Olivia Rodrigo leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon.

