Cardi B to host American Music Awards

Cardi B will host the American Music Awards for the first time in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards this month. The 29-year-old rapper will host the 49th annual awards show Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The event will mark Cardi B's first time hosting the AMAs.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

We wanna party with Cardi, so we asked her to be our host and she said YES! Get ready for @iamcardib as she hosts the #AMAs Sunday, Nov 21 at 8/7c on ABC. #CardiAMAs pic.twitter.com/d7b4u6IULw— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 2, 2021

Cardi B is a five-time AMAs winner who performed at the show in 2018.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," executive producer Jesse Collins said. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Advertisement

Previous hosts include Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears and Aretha Franklin.

The AMAs will air Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Olivia Rodrigo leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon.