Nov. 1, 2021 / 2:20 PM

Seventeen performs 'Rock with You' in live session video

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a live performance video of "Rock with You," the title track from its EP "Attacca." Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen performs "Rock with You" live in a new video.

The K-pop group released a band live session video for the song on Monday.

The video shows the members of Seventeen perform "Rock with You" while accompanied by a live band.

"Rock with You" is the title track from Seventeen's EP Attacca. The group released the EP and a music video for "Rock with You" last week.

Attacca also features the songs "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1," the group's first song entirely in English.

Attacca explores "the various forms and emotions of love that is universally encountered in our lives."

Seventeen will perform live during the online concert Power of Love on Nov. 14 and 21.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

