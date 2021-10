Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Thug's Punk is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Mac Miller's Faces at No. 3, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres at No. 4 and the Beatles' Let it Be (Soundtrack) at No. 5.