Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will release its first concert film in December. Monsta X: The Dreaming, a new documentary and concert film featuring the K-pop group, will screen in theaters Dec. 9 and 11. Advertisement

"On December, join Monbebe around the world to connect as one and dream as one when Monsta X: The Dreaming comes to movie theaters worldwide," I.M said in a promo video.

Monsta X: Dreaming gives an inside look at Monsta X's journey over the past six years and features musical performances, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

The film will give an exclusive glimpse at "One Day" and other tracks from Monsta X's forthcoming album, also titled Monsta X: The Dreaming.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Monsta X will release the Monsta X: The Dreaming album Dec. 10. The album is the group's English-language followup to All About Luv, released in February 2020.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.