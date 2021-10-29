Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 29, 2021 / 10:58 AM

Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December

By Annie Martin
Monsta X to release 'The Dreaming' concert film in December
"Monsta X: The Dreaming," a new documentary and concert film featuring K-pop group Monsta X, will screen in theaters in December. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will release its first concert film in December.

Monsta X: The Dreaming, a new documentary and concert film featuring the K-pop group, will screen in theaters Dec. 9 and 11.

Advertisement

"On December, join Monbebe around the world to connect as one and dream as one when Monsta X: The Dreaming comes to movie theaters worldwide," I.M said in a promo video.

Monsta X: Dreaming gives an inside look at Monsta X's journey over the past six years and features musical performances, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

The film will give an exclusive glimpse at "One Day" and other tracks from Monsta X's forthcoming album, also titled Monsta X: The Dreaming.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Monsta X will release the Monsta X: The Dreaming album Dec. 10. The album is the group's English-language followup to All About Luv, released in February 2020.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

Read More

The Boyz are 'back in the game' in 'Maverick' music video teaser Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube Seventeen to hold 'Power of Love' online concert in November What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kesha, Travis Barker join Grandson on new song 'Drop Dead'
Music // 42 minutes ago
Kesha, Travis Barker join Grandson on new song 'Drop Dead'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Grandson released "Drop Dead" featuring Kesha and Travis Barker, a new song from the "Death of an Optimist" deluxe edition.
Sia to release 'Every Day is Christmas' deluxe edition with 3 new songs
Music // 1 hour ago
Sia to release 'Every Day is Christmas' deluxe edition with 3 new songs
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Sia will release "Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition)," a new version of her 2017 holiday album.
Camila Cabello releases 'Oh Na Na' with Myke Towers, Tainy
Music // 1 hour ago
Camila Cabello releases 'Oh Na Na' with Myke Towers, Tainy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released the new single "Oh Na Na" with rapper Myke Towers and producer Tainy.
Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is stranded in the desert in his latest music video for "Overpass Graffiti."
Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jay-Z and Netflix have released the soundtrack for upcoming Western film "The Harder They Fall," which features new songs from the entrepreneur and rapper.
The Boyz are 'back in the game' in 'Maverick' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
The Boyz are 'back in the game' in 'Maverick' music video teaser
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz released a preview of its music video for "Maverick," the title track from its new single album.
She & Him release holiday song 'It's Beginning to Look at Lot Like Christmas'
Music // 22 hours ago
She & Him release holiday song 'It's Beginning to Look at Lot Like Christmas'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward's band She & Him have released a new holiday track titled "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."
Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Awards nominations
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday with Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack.
Saweetie to host 2021 MTV EMAs
Music // 1 day ago
Saweetie to host 2021 MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie has been selected to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink celebrated after Lisa's music video for "Lalisa" reached 300 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Alyssa Milano says Tony Danza will take care of her kids in new 'Who's the Boss?'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Tayshia Adams on dating 'Bachelor' men: 'I kinda dodged a bullet'
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Tom Felton, Pete Davidson join 'Harry Potter' game show
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Judge Judy Sheindlin says 'Judy Justice' is a 'new burst of energy'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement