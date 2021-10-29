Trending
Music
Oct. 29, 2021 / 8:43 AM

Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'

By Wade Sheridan
Jay-Z, Netflix release soundtrack for Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Jay-Z (R) arrives on the field with his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, before Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020. Jay-Z performs on two songs in the soundtrack for Netflix film "The Harder They Fall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jay-Z and Netflix have released the soundtrack for upcoming Western film The Harder They Fall, which features new songs from the entrepreneur and rapper.

Jay-Z appears on songs "Guns Go Bang" alongside Kid Cudi and "King Kong Riddim" with Jadakiss, Conway the Machine and BackRoad Gee.

"Black Woman" featuring Fatoumata Diawara and Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Blackskin Mile" with CeeLo Green and "Ain't No Better Love" with Seal also appear on the soundtrack, which was executive produced by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel.

The soundtrack is available to stream through Spotify. Jay-Z also co-produced the film with James Lassiter.

The Harder They Fall, from director Jeymes Samuel, is currently in theaters and will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday.

The film stars Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw who wants revenge against Idris Elba's Rufus Buck for the death of his parents. Co-stars include Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo.

Jay-Z's last solo album titled 4:44 was released in June 2017.

